Featured Local Job: Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

job-listingExtreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

  • Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.
  • Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

  • Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.
2340 Quality Lane
West Middlesex, PA 16159

welders-machinists 250gif


