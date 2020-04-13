 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

First COVID-19 Related Inmate Death in Pennsylvania Announced

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 03:04 PM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

SCIHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced its first COVID-19-related inmate death, Monday, April 13.

On Wednesday, April 8, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, Montgomery County, died at the Einstein Medical Center.

On Saturday, April 11, the Montgomery County coroner notified prison officials that the cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis.

The inmate was a 67-year-old African-American who was serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction out of Philadelphia County.

The inmate’s next-of-kin was contacted.


