Mr. Gerald A. “Jake” Griebel, 89, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House.

Jake was born August 2, 1930 in Lucinda, PA and was the son of the late Albert and Olive Lutz Griebel.

He attended schools in Lucinda, PA and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

On October 17, 1953 he married Maxine Reed Griebel, who survives.

He was a retired Electrician.

In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by three children, Gerry Griebel (Cindy) Vivian Griebel, Heidi Cotton (James); one grandson, Patrick Irish (Sthefany); one great grandson, Jacob Irish and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Benedicta Schmader (Jim), Theresa Griebel, Christine Griebel, Bertha Adams and three brothers, Robert Griebel (Gerri), Walter Griebel (Virginia) and Charles Griebel (Marie).

Troutman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

