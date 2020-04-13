 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Gerald A. “Jake” Griebel

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 10:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

GriebleMr. Gerald A. “Jake” Griebel, 89, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House.

Jake was born August 2, 1930 in Lucinda, PA and was the son of the late Albert and Olive Lutz Griebel.

He attended schools in Lucinda, PA and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

On October 17, 1953 he married Maxine Reed Griebel, who survives.

He was a retired Electrician.

In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by three children, Gerry Griebel (Cindy) Vivian Griebel, Heidi Cotton (James); one grandson, Patrick Irish (Sthefany); one great grandson, Jacob Irish and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Benedicta Schmader (Jim), Theresa Griebel, Christine Griebel, Bertha Adams and three brothers, Robert Griebel (Gerri), Walter Griebel (Virginia) and Charles Griebel (Marie).

Troutman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.