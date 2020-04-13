Judy M. Dickerson, 72, of Cranberry, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home.

Born April 5, 1948 in Mercer, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Geraldine (O’Neil) Flinchbaugh.

Judy graduated from Cranberry High School.

On March 23, 1996, she married William Dickerson in Homosassa, FL; he preceded her in death.

Judy was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church. She worked for the Jefferson County Agency on Aging until her retirement in 2017. She was a member of the Fireman’s Club in Brookville, and enjoyed crafting, especially making floral arrangements.

She is survived by her son, Tom Fox of Orlando, FL; her daughter, Shelly Heckman and her husband, Kevin, of Summerville; two grandsons, Shawn Heckman and his companion, Megan Trunzo, of Home, PA and Korey Heckman and his wife, Megan, of Brookville; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Judy’s brothers, Jeff Flinchbaugh and his wife, Marcia, of Cranberry, Jack Flinchbaugh of Franklin, and Jim Flinchbaugh and his wife, Judy, of Venus.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by Ginger Moon.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

