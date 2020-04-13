Linda L. Hinkson, 76, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin; died peacefully at 6:00 AM Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

She was born in Sharon, January 30, 1944 a beloved daughter of the late: Harry Keeley, Jr. and Regina Kloss Keeley.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School.

Mrs. Hinkson had worked in retail sales most of her life, and also helped her husband, Jack, with his trucking company.

Linda enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking and gardening. She also enjoyed following her Pittsburgh sports teams: The Steelers, Pirates and Penguins! Most of all, Linda cherished the times she was able to share with her beloved grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

She was a member of The Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.

She was married on July 18, 1986 in Punxsutawney to Kenneth J. “Jack” Hinkson, Jr., who preceded her in death on August 31, 2009.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Bell of Franklin; a son, Marty Cathcart and his wife, Krystal of Dover, PA; two step-sons: Michael G. Hinkson and his wife, Linda of Cooperstown and Timothy L. Hinkson of Florida.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Nichole Bell; Devin, Gage and Madison Cathcart; Kylie and Kyle Thomas; Christine Billingsley and her husband, Leon; Candice Harrington and her husband, Thomas; Kelli Miller and her husband, Jason; Melissa Opitz; Matthew Wyatt; Jonathan Sloss; in addition her great-grandchildren: Audrey McCoy; Alex and Lauren Billingsley; Caden Harrington; Rhiannon and Michael Miller; Justice and Jayda Opitz, and Jaxon Wyatt.

She is also survived by her two brothers: James W. Keeley of Stigler, Oklahoma and John W. Keeley and his wife, Beverly of Punxsutawney; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

It was Linda’s desire to have a public visitation and funeral service.

It is with deepest regret that will not be possible at this time, due to the restrictions now in place in funeral service within The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Thus, all funeral arrangements shall be private with burial to be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The Sugarcreek United Methodist Church Building Fund, 443 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, PA 16323 or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.