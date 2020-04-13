Local Woman Falls Victim to Facebook Scam

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Hickory Township, Forest County.

According to police, on March 25, a known 62-year-old East Hickory woman sent $1,000.00 in U.S. currency to a fraudulent company that deceived her after contacting her via Facebook.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. on March 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

Marienville-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

