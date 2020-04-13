Lucy B Hartzell, 90, of Knox, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a brief illness.

Born December 10, 1929, in Williamsburg, PA, Lucy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Best.

On January 11, 1947 Lucy married Ross Hartzell who preceded her in death.

Lucy worked at Knox Glass for 29 years before her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, country car rides, going out to dinner and eating her cookies and ice-cream.

Lucy is survived by her three children Ann Stiglitz and her husband John of Knox, Donald Hartzell and his wife Cathy of Knox and David Hartzell and his wife MaryAnn of Emlenton; eight grand children John Stiglitz Jr. and his wife Kelly of Knox, Lori Hargenrader and her husband Terry of Marble, Holly Bowser of Parker, Ryan Hartzell and his wife Crystal of Butler, Michael Stiglitz and his wife Lillian of Denver, NC, Heather Hartzell-Riley and her husband Shaun of Fishers, IN, Michelle Clark and her husband Patrick of Butler and Bridgett McCoy and her husband Scott of Knox; fifteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her brothers Thomas Best, Francis Best, Auther Best, Lloyd Best and Glen Best, and her best friend Irene Beichner.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic, a private family viewing will be held at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home in Knox and interment will take place at the Clarion Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to the Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

