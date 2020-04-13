Man Facing Charges for Threatening Woman Via Facebook Messenger

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly made terroristic threats during a conversation he was having with a woman on Facebook messenger.

(An iPhone displays Facebook. AP Photo/Jenny Kane.)

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Justin Allen Rozanski.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Tpr. Siegel, a known woman reported that Justin Allen Rozanski, address unknown, made a threat against her during a Facebook messenger conversation that he had with a second known woman.

During the conversation, which was related to a child custody dispute, Rozanski allegedly stated “how about I take a gun and go get her my way.”

The following charges were subsequently filed against Rozanski:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.