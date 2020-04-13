 

Margaret A. “Peggy” Fulmer

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 10:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

fulmer-obitMargaret A. “Peggy” Fulmer, 61, of Oil City, PA., died at 3:40 P.M. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born June 6, 1958 in Titusville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Myrle W. & Frances V. Fuller Russell.
Peggy was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She enjoyed baking cakes for children’s birthday parties and always enjoyed having a good time. She was a friend to many.
She was of the Catholic Faith.

Peggy is survived by one daughter Lisa Pegues & husband Daniel of Aurora, CO.

She loved being a grandma to Sophia Braden of Oil City and Elijah Pegues of Aurora, Colorado.

She is also survived by three brothers: James Rodney Russell & his wife Sandra of Eastlake, OH, Terrance E. Russell of Albuquerque, NM., and Daniel Joseph Russell & his wife Patsy of Jefner, FL.

She was preceded in death by her brother Myrle W. Russell Jr.

There will be no visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


