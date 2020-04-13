WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A High Wind Warning has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:37 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020:

High Wind Warning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

COUNTIES:

Garrett-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

…HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Forest, Jefferson PA, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges and Fayette Ridges Counties. In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

