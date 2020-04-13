 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, State Total Nears 25,000

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID map 04132020HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 13, 2020, 1,366 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including on new case in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. The death toll has reached 524.

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/13/20 – 1,366
4/12/20 – 1,178
4/11/20 – 1,676
4/10/20 – 1,751
4/9/20 – 1,989
4/8/20 – 1,680
4/7/20 – 1,579


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 27 1 28 1
Butler 133 10 143 4
Clarion 15 1 16
Clearfield 9 0 9
Crawford 15 1 16
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 0 5
Indiana 40 3 43
Jefferson 2 0 2
McKean 2 2 3
Mercer 40 3 43
Venango 6 0 6
Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

 

County Number of Cases  Deaths 
Adams 56 1
Allegheny 876 21
Armstrong 28 1
Beaver 153 13
Bedford 5 1
Berks 1,150 21
Blair 11
Bradford 19
Bucks 1,177 36
Butler 143 4
Cambria 14 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 102 3
Centre 70
Chester 593 17
Clarion 16
Clearfield 9
Clinton 8
Columbia 113 3
Crawford 16
Cumberland 122 3
Dauphin 240 4
Delaware 1,712 40
Elk 2
Erie 39
Fayette 57 3
Forest 5
Franklin 66
Fulton 1
Greene 23
Huntingdon 11
Indiana 43
Jefferson 2
Juniata 39
Lackawanna 459 21
Lancaster 828 24
Lawrence 51 4
Lebanon 284 2
Lehigh 1,747 19
Luzerne 1,446 21
Lycoming 28
McKean 3
Mercer 43
Mifflin 17
Monroe 816 24
Montgomery 2,285 65
Montour 39
Northampton 1,130 23
Northumberland 40
Perry 17 1
Philadelphia 6,810 127
Pike 221 6
Potter 4
Schuylkill 192 2
Snyder 23 1
Somerset 13
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 31 1
Tioga 14 1
Union 21
Venango 6
Warren 1
Washington 69
Wayne 67 1
Westmoreland 228 6
Wyoming 12
York 331 3

 

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 21%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 13, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerismGovernor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approvalStatewide mitigation effortsPennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.