BREAKING NEWS: One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, State Total Nears 25,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 13, 2020, 1,366 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including on new case in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. The death toll has reached 524.

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/13/20 – 1,366

4/12/20 – 1,178

4/11/20 – 1,676

4/10/20 – 1,751

4/9/20 – 1,989

4/8/20 – 1,680

4/7/20 – 1,579



Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 27 1 28 1 Butler 133 10 143 4 Clarion 15 1 16 Clearfield 9 0 9 Crawford 15 1 16 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 5 0 5 Indiana 40 3 43 Jefferson 2 0 2 McKean 2 2 3 Mercer 40 3 43 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 56 1 Allegheny 876 21 Armstrong 28 1 Beaver 153 13 Bedford 5 1 Berks 1,150 21 Blair 11 Bradford 19 Bucks 1,177 36 Butler 143 4 Cambria 14 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 102 3 Centre 70 Chester 593 17 Clarion 16 Clearfield 9 Clinton 8 Columbia 113 3 Crawford 16 Cumberland 122 3 Dauphin 240 4 Delaware 1,712 40 Elk 2 Erie 39 Fayette 57 3 Forest 5 Franklin 66 Fulton 1 Greene 23 Huntingdon 11 Indiana 43 Jefferson 2 Juniata 39 Lackawanna 459 21 Lancaster 828 24 Lawrence 51 4 Lebanon 284 2 Lehigh 1,747 19 Luzerne 1,446 21 Lycoming 28 McKean 3 Mercer 43 Mifflin 17 Monroe 816 24 Montgomery 2,285 65 Montour 39 Northampton 1,130 23 Northumberland 40 Perry 17 1 Philadelphia 6,810 127 Pike 221 6 Potter 4 Schuylkill 192 2 Snyder 23 1 Somerset 13 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 31 1 Tioga 14 1 Union 21 Venango 6 Warren 1 Washington 69 Wayne 67 1 Westmoreland 228 6 Wyoming 12 York 331 3

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding





More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 13, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.· Statewide mitigation efforts.· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

