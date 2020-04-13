Sherll Ann Kiehl, 64, of Mayport, died Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, after a seven month battle with cancer.

Born May 5, 1955, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Nobel B. and Norma Jean (King) Gourley. She married Lewis H. Kiehl on November 16, 1974. He survives.

Sherll worked in the restaurant business for many years. She enjoyed needle point and quilt making. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She is survived by three daughters, Teri Horner and her husband Jay, of Rural Valley, Jamie Kiehl (Joseph Garrett) of Mayport, Heather Lytle and her husband Davy, of Dayton, a son, Ryan Kiehl and his wife Michelle, of St. Marys, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three brothers, Gail King and his wife Kathy, Nobel Gourley and his wife Peg, both of Clarion, and John Gourley and his wife Linda, of Maryland, three sisters, Debra Kiehl and her husband Gary, of Mayport, Orpha Knight and her husband, John, of Knox and Martha Miller and her husband Dale, of Clarion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary L. Murphy and a granddaughter, Hailey Faith Kiehl.

Services will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

Arrangements are under the care of Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Friends and family may send online condolences at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.