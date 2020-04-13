Slow Down: Officials Stress Safety as Farmers Return to Area Roadways

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau is celebrating Rural Roads Safety Week April 19-25 by encouraging county motorists to travel safely on roadways this spring and throughout the year.

(Photo courtesy Pa. Department of Agriculture.)

The Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau issued the following message:

You may have noticed that farmers are returning to the fields to begin planting crops. As the new season gets underway, tractors, farm trucks, wagons and other large equipment are once again traveling on Pennsylvania roadways.

To the distracted or impatient motorist, vehicles such as these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed. For example, if a car is moving 55mph and comes upon a tractor moving 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field between the car and the tractor.

Don’t forget to reduce your speed when driving on roads where you might encounter large farm machinery. Also make sure to slow down immediately when you see the Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) sign, which is an orange triangle with a red border, attached to farm vehicles.

In order to accommodate motorists, drivers of slow-moving farm vehicles often pull onto the shoulder of a paved roadway to give other motorists a better view of road conditions and enough room to pass.

Keep in mind that if the shoulder is soft, wet or steep, the farmer cannot move aside because it could cause the equipment to roll over. If the farmer is unable to safely pull his or her vehicle off the road, and you feel you must pass, do so with caution.

On behalf of the Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau, I encourage all residents to be aware of farm vehicles and equipment during their travels on rural roads. By working together, we can make the trip safe for motorists and farmers.

Sincerely,

Jordan Siegel

President

Clarion Venango Forest Farm Bureau