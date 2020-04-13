 

SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Is Stocked for Spring!

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

jj logoSpring is here and J&J has everything you need whether you’re a farmer, gardener, or just want your lawn to look better than your neighbors!

J&J carries straight seed, or you can have them mix a custom batch for you.

Check out what J&J has in stock below:

Fertilizer and Lime (Pelleted Limestone):

    • 5.10.10
    • 10.20.20
    • 10.10.10
    • 15.15.15
    • 17.17.17
    • 19.19.19
    • 20.10.10
    • 8.32.16
    • 3.14.42
    • 46.0.0
    • 21.0.0
    • 0.26.26
    • 11.52.0
    • 0.0.60

fertilizer

Grass Seed

    • Penn State
    • Shady Lawn Mix
    • Pasture Mixes
    • 5-Way Rye Grass
    • Orchard Grasses

more fertilizer

Clovers

  • Quad Clover (New and Improved J&J custom blend now with Patriot Clover)
  • Medium Red Clover
  • White Clover
  • Ladino Clover
  • Crimson Clover

seeds

Garden Seeds

  • Bush Beans
  • Beats
  • Carrots
  • Lettuce
  • Cucumbers
  • Melons
  • Radishes
  • Squash
  • Swiss Chard
  • Peas
  • Kale
  • …and many more!

J&J Feeds and Needs is located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.

For more information, visit https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com/ or Facebook.com/JJFeedsAndNeeds.


