THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Is Stocked for Spring!
Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
Spring is here and J&J has everything you need whether you’re a farmer, gardener, or just want your lawn to look better than your neighbors!
J&J carries straight seed, or you can have them mix a custom batch for you.
Check out what J&J has in stock below:
Fertilizer and Lime (Pelleted Limestone):
- 5.10.10
- 10.20.20
- 10.10.10
- 15.15.15
- 17.17.17
- 19.19.19
- 20.10.10
- 8.32.16
- 3.14.42
- 46.0.0
- 21.0.0
- 0.26.26
- 11.52.0
- 0.0.60
Grass Seed
- Penn State
- Shady Lawn Mix
- Pasture Mixes
- 5-Way Rye Grass
- Orchard Grasses
Clovers
- Quad Clover (New and Improved J&J custom blend now with Patriot Clover)
- Medium Red Clover
- White Clover
- Ladino Clover
- Crimson Clover
Garden Seeds
- Bush Beans
- Beats
- Carrots
- Lettuce
- Cucumbers
- Melons
- Radishes
- Squash
- Swiss Chard
- Peas
- Kale
- …and many more!
J&J Feeds and Needs is located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.
For more information, visit https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com/ or Facebook.com/JJFeedsAndNeeds.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.