THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Korner Restaurant Continues to Offer Takeout, Delivery, Daily Specials
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Call ahead to The Korner Restaurant to order takeout or delivery. Monday’s special is either a BBQ ham sandwich, a hamburger steak, or hot dogs.
Their menu can be viewed on their Facebook, or you can choose from their daily specials listed below.
Monday, April 13 – BBQ ham sandwich, hamburger steak, or hot dogs
Tuesday, April 14 – Cream chicken over biscuits, liver and onions, or chicken salad croissant
Wednesday, April 15 – Chicken Alfredo, fish sandwich, or 4 pc. chicken
Thursday, April 16 – Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, or roast beef
Friday, April 17 – Fish shrimp or ribeye
Saturday, April 18 – Hot beef sandwich, pizza burger, or grilled pork chop dinner
Sunday, April 19 – Stuffed chicken breast
The Korner Restaurant is OPEN Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Takeout and delivery available only.
Call 814-473-8250 to order.
The menu is subject to change.
Please check their Facebook for updates and other meal options.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
The Korner Restaurant wants to thank everyone who has liked, commented, shared and continue to order through these trying times – they appreciate everyone for their amazing support!
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.