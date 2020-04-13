 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Services in Scrubgrass Township

Monday, April 13, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an incident of theft of services that recently occurred in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, sometime between April 6 and April 8, a crashed white 2016 International Harvester semi-truck with severe passenger-side damage was removed from a parking lot located on Butler Street between Anchors Away and Dollar General in Clintonville, Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say at this time, it is still unknown who removed the truck.

The victim is listed as a 51-year-old Grove City man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.