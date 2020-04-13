State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Services in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an incident of theft of services that recently occurred in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, sometime between April 6 and April 8, a crashed white 2016 International Harvester semi-truck with severe passenger-side damage was removed from a parking lot located on Butler Street between Anchors Away and Dollar General in Clintonville, Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say at this time, it is still unknown who removed the truck.

The victim is listed as a 51-year-old Grove City man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.