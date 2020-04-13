Support These Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Coronavirus Pandemic

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.

CLARION COUNTY

All Stars – takeout/curbside Wed-Sun, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Applebee’s, Clarion – To-Go Only, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily

Bistro at Water Run – curbside takeout 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bob’s Sub & Sandwich Shop – takeout

Clarion Domino’s – Carryout, Pickup Window & Delivery, Sunday thru Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Friday & Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Clarion River Brewing Company – M-F 4:00 – 8:00, Sat-Sun 12:00 – 8:00, takeout/curbside pickup/possible delivery

Country Eats & Icy Treats, takeout/curbside to-go, Wed – Fri 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

County Seat – takeouts only

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant – Carryout, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

DBS Smokin BBQ – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for takeout or delivery

Deer Creek Winery – food & wine takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

EverMoore’s – takeout and delivery (5 miles), 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fryburg Sportsman’s Club – Take-Out, Call Ahead, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Infusion – Take-Out

Joe’s Pizzeria – takeout and curbside pickup, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Knox Bakery – open Tuesday thru Friday 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Knox Pizza Shop – takeout 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery to Sligo and Rimersburg, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mac’s Bar & Grille – Food and Beer Takeout, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Main Street, Clarion – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 5:00 a.m. to midnight every day.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Clarion I-80 Exit 62 (across from WalMart) – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 24 hours a day.

Meadows Frozen Custard – takeout

Montana’s – takeout, Mon – Fri 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Outlook Inn – takeouts only – Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Parker House Hotel – food & beer takeout Tues, Thurs, & Sat 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Perkins takeout orders only, seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pizza Pub – takeout Sun – Thurs 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., delivery 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mon – Fri & 5:00 p.m. – close everyday

PorchVue Winery – delivery – 3 bottle minimum ($60), 30 miles

Reed’s Family Restaurant and Pizzeria – takeout, Fri – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sarah’s Snack Shack – Wed-Sun, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Snug Harbor – takeout 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

St. Cloud – food & beer takeout/food delivery within 10 miles

Sweet Basil – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week

The Allegheny Grille – takeout/delivery (15 miles), Monday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Blue Collar Tavern – takeout, Thurs – Sat 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Sun 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Sawmill, – takeout

Village Pizza – Take out/(delivery-after 4:00 p.m.), Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Washington House – food & beer takeout, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wayside Inn – Take-Out

Zack’s – takeout/prepared meals

FOREST COUNTY

Bettina’s Italian Restaurant – pickup/delivery for in-town Tues – Sat 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Angelo’s Pizza – call for information

Barrel 55 – takeout, Wed – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Brockway Tastee Freez – call ahead to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Buff’s – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Country Pride Restaurant – takeout, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Courthouse Cafe – takeout/delivery, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Devil’s BBQ – call ahead takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Dirty Ehrma’s – takeout, Tues – Fri 11:00 a.m., Sat 4:00 p.m.

Dutch Pantry – carryout, Sun – Thurs 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Flashover’s Club – call ahead curbside to-go, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fox’s Pizza – call ahead, take-out.

Fremer’s Market – call ahead curbside to-go, delivery (Brockway), 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fusion Cafe – takeout/curbside to-go, Tues – Thurs 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Glasstown Pizzeria – call for information

Henretty’s Rt 28 Take Out – call ahead, take-out only.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Brookville – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 5:00 a.m. to midnight every day.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Punxsutawney – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 5:00 a.m. to midnight every day.

Neko’s – call for information

Paesano Pizza – takeout, 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Peggy’s Pizza – take-out.

Pizza Town – delivery/takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Plyler’s – call ahead takeout, Tues – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Punxsy Pizza – takeout/delivery, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Rocky Grille – takeout/curbside to-go, delivery, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sub Hub – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Bear Claw – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Flight Deck Restaurant – carry out, Wed – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Hock’s Nest – carry out, Tuesday and Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Hourglass – food & beer takeout, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Hut Family Restaurant – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The New Anchor Inn – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tommy’s Pizza in Sigel – Take-Outs

VENANGO COUNTY

Benjamin’s Roadhouse – call ahead takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery – call-ahead to-go, 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – takeout, curbside, and delivery, 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Double Play – delivery/curbside takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Farmer in the Dell – takeout, 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fox’s Pizza Den in Franklin – carry out & delivery orders, customers can order online at foxpizza.com.

Foxtales Pub – food & beer takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Grandview Grille – call ahead to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Karma Coffee – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Liberty Street Ale House – curbside pickup/delivery (2 miles), 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Little It Deli – takeout/curbside pickup/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

McNerney’s Tavern – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – ?

Mongs in Seneca – takeout only, noon to 8:00 p.m.

Oil City Pizza Hut – carry-out/delivery, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Polly’s – takeout, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., kitchen closes at 7:30 p.m.

Rocko’s Pizzeria – carryout/delivery, 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Spilling the Beans – carryout, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Log Cabin – takeout/delivery, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Taco Shack – call ahead curbside to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Trails to Ales Brewery – Take Out, Curbside & Delivery, Daily, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m (Closed Tuesday)

Villa Italia Ristorante – takeout 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wanango Country Club – food & beer takeout, Tues – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Yellow Dog Lantern – carryout, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

