Multiple Deer on Roadway Lead to Rollover Crash on Route 36

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police car lightsTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 36 early this morning.

According to police, around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 42-year-old Michael J. Camino, of Erie, was operating a 2013 Range Rover, traveling north on State Route 36 north of its intersection with Smokey Hill Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County. Camino came upon multiple deer standing in both lanes of the road. He was unable to stop his vehicle and struck a deer with the left front of the vehicle.

The vehicle exited the west berm and struck an embankment with its left front, causing it to roll onto its right side. It came to a final rest on its right side, facing north.

Camino was using a seat belt and was not injured.


