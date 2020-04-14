A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

