Bettylou Stewart/Wolford, 90, a Franklin resident, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Sugarcreek Station; following a brief period of declining health.

She was born August 22, 1929 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late Frank and Helen Cutchall Smith.

Bettylou was a graduate of Franklin High School.

During high school, Bettylou had worked in the box office of the former Orpheum Theatre in Franklin. Following her high school graduation, she was employed as a telephone operator for the former General Telephone Company until 1955, when she and her newlywed husband, John travelled to the San Francisco Bay area to live.

In 1956, she and her husband returned to Franklin, where she assisted him with the day to day operations of his family’s business, The Sugarcreek Water Company. During this time, she had also made slip covers and offered upholstery services to many Franklin area families.

As her children grew older and started school, she had worked as a cashier at the former Weston’s Department Store along Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough.

Later, she became a teller at the former Exchange Bank Company in Franklin, where she worked her way up to the position of loan officer. Bettylou finished her working career as a loan officer with Galaxy Federal Credit Union in Franklin.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Franklin.

Bettylou was married February 25, 1950 to John C. Stewart, Jr., who preceded her in death on May 26, 2005. She then married Martin “Luther” Wolford on March 17, 2007, and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2017.

Bettylou enjoyed needlecrafts, knitting and sewing. She also enjoyed tending her flowers and gardening around her home.

She is survived by two sons: Frank (Randy) Stewart and his wife, Susan of Franklin and Thomas M. Stewart of Pittsburgh; and by her son-in-law, Gene Homan and his present wife, Mary of Henry’s Bend. Bettylou is also survived by a step-daughter, Jean Stoyer; and by a sister-in-law, Pat McSparren, both of Franklin.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Siusanne Nichols; Chad Stewart; Caity Homan and her husband, Brandon Blackburn; Annie Homan; Michael Stewart and Timothy Stewart; in addition to two great-granddaughters: Claire and Lyla Nichols.

In addition to her husbands, and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa K. Homan and by two brothers: Robert and Phillip.

It was Bettylou’s desire to have a public visitation and funeral service.

It is with deepest regret that will not be possible at this time, due to the restrictions now in place in funeral service within The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Thus, all funeral arrangements shall be private with burial to be in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.