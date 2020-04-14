BREAKING NEWS: Judge Dismisses Beichner Criminal Homicide Case

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Judge on Tuesday dismissed a criminal homicide case against a Franklin man who was accused of killing an Oil City man in December of 2017.

In a 12-page-opinion, Judge Robert L. Boyer, of the Venango County Court of Common Pleas, ruled that the prosecution did not offer sufficient evidence independent of 24-year-old Eric Beichner’s confession.

Oil City Police charged Beichner, of Franklin, with one count of first-degree felony criminal homicide in connection with the death of 34-year-old Daniel “Danny” Kulling, of Oil City.

Kulling was reported missing by his family in late December 2017. On the morning of May 28, 2018, a kayaker found a body in the Allegheny River. An autopsy was conducted at the Erie County Coroner’s Office on May 29, 2018, and the body was identified as that of Danny Kulling.

Boyer’s opinion noted that the prosecution failed to satisfy the “Corpus Delicti Rule.”

The rule requires that the Commonwealth establish the occurrence of a crime before the accused’s statements may be admitted as evidence to prove that the accused committed the crime. The occurrence of the crime must be established by evidence independent of the accused’s statements.

“The independent evidence does not establish that it is more likely than not that Kulling died as a result of criminal activity rather than as a result of an accident,” said Boyer in the ruling. “The closely-related crime exception to the Corpus Delicti rule does not apply under the circumstances of this case.”

Judge Boyer went on to conclude that the Commonwealth failed to establish enough evidence to support the criminal homicide charge against Beichner and was entitled to dismissal of the criminal homicide charge.

A check of online court documents indicated that the charge was dismissed on April 14. The status of the case is listed as closed.

Jail records indicate that Beichner remained housed in the Venango County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Beichner is being represented by Oil City attorney Neil E. Rothschild.

Calls to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White were not immediately returned.

