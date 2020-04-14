Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder

This comforting chowder is chock-full of potatoes, ham, and carrots!

Cheesy Ham Chowder

Ingredients

10 bacon strips, diced

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup diced carrots

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

1-1/2 cups water

2-1/2 cups cubed potatoes

1 – 15-1/4 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules

Pepper to taste

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add milk and water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened.

~Add the potatoes, corn, bouillon, and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes – or until potatoes are tender. Add cheese and ham; heat until cheese is melted. Stir in bacon.

