Clarion Hospital: One Confirmed, One Suspected Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of 14 positive Coronavirus tests, with one suspected and one confirmed Coronavirus patients currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Tuesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/13/20: 421

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 347

Positives: 14

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/13/20: 1,955

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,459

Positives: 165

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/14/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 7 suspected. confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Hospital discharged its first patient on Tuesday who had been on a ventilator. After nearly a month, she went home.

As of Tuesday morning, BMH has zero COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Two patients who had been supported on mechanical ventilation for some time were extubated Monday. Both of them, after several weeks of no contact with visitors, have been able to do virtual visits with their loved ones.

Encourage patients to avoid the ED unless absolutely necessary. Many physicians, especially PCPs, have appointments available via telehealth. Most patient needs can be handled remotely, keeping patients at home. If you do not have a primary care physician, please contact the Clarion Hospital Physician Referral Hotline at 814-226-1DOC for assistance.

· Much discussion is taking place about “re-opening” the economy, including healthcare. It is a relief to begin thinking about resuming elective visits, procedures and surgeries. But this is an exceptionally complex issue, and we are studying it carefully.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 1,146 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. The death toll has reached 584.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Cases are reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health based on the individual’s county of residency.

