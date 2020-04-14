 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Dale A. Sloss

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailDale A. Sloss, 70, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born May 2, 1949 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Frank J., Sr. and Julia (Reid) Sloss. He attended Rocky Grove schools.

On November 21, 1979, he married the former Jean Smith; she survives him.

On May 2, 2012, Dale retired from the City of Franklin, where he had worked in Maintenance for over 40 years in the Streets Department.

In his spare time, Dale enjoyed playing bingo, his grandchildren, eating out with friends and family, and his dog, Fred Fred.

In addition to his wife, Dale will be forever remembered by his three sons, Anthony “Tony” Sloss and his wife, Nichole, and Joseph “Joe” Sloss and his wife, Jonelle, all of Franklin, and Mark Sloss and his fiance, Tracy Lafferty, of Mercersburg, PA’ his nine grandchildren, Tyler Swartz, Abbigail Sloss, Caidence Sloss, and Natalee Sloss, all of Franklin, Mason Sloss, Madilyn Sloss, Creelyn Sloss, Abagail Lafferty and Seth Lafferty, all of Mercersburg; his brother, Paul Sloss and his wife, Sue, of Franklin; his sister, Ina Grove of Pitkin, LA; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Sloss of Turbotville, PA.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kristy Sue Sloss; his two brothers, Frank J. Sloss, Jr. and David Sloss; his nephew, Jeffery Sloss; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth “Sonny” Grove.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.