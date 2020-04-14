Dale A. Sloss, 70, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born May 2, 1949 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Frank J., Sr. and Julia (Reid) Sloss. He attended Rocky Grove schools.

On November 21, 1979, he married the former Jean Smith; she survives him.

On May 2, 2012, Dale retired from the City of Franklin, where he had worked in Maintenance for over 40 years in the Streets Department.

In his spare time, Dale enjoyed playing bingo, his grandchildren, eating out with friends and family, and his dog, Fred Fred.

In addition to his wife, Dale will be forever remembered by his three sons, Anthony “Tony” Sloss and his wife, Nichole, and Joseph “Joe” Sloss and his wife, Jonelle, all of Franklin, and Mark Sloss and his fiance, Tracy Lafferty, of Mercersburg, PA’ his nine grandchildren, Tyler Swartz, Abbigail Sloss, Caidence Sloss, and Natalee Sloss, all of Franklin, Mason Sloss, Madilyn Sloss, Creelyn Sloss, Abagail Lafferty and Seth Lafferty, all of Mercersburg; his brother, Paul Sloss and his wife, Sue, of Franklin; his sister, Ina Grove of Pitkin, LA; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Sloss of Turbotville, PA.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kristy Sue Sloss; his two brothers, Frank J. Sloss, Jr. and David Sloss; his nephew, Jeffery Sloss; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth “Sonny” Grove.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.