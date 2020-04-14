 

Downward Trend Continues as State Reports 1,146 New Coronavirus Cases

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-map-04142020HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 1,146 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. The death toll has reached 584.

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/14/20 – 1,146
4/13/20 – 1,366
4/12/20 – 1,178
4/11/20 – 1,676
4/10/20 – 1,751
4/9/20 – 1,989
4/8/20 – 1,680
4/7/20 – 1,579


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 28 0 28 1
Butler 143 0 143 5
Clarion 16 0 16
Clearfield 9 0 9
Crawford 16 0 16
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 0 5
Indiana 43 0 43
Jefferson 2 0 2
McKean 3 1 4
Mercer 43 1 44
Venango 6 0 6
Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

 

County Number of Cases  Deaths 
Adams 63 1
Allegheny 893 24
Armstrong 28 1
Beaver 156 14
Bedford 5 1
Berks 1,247 27
Blair 11
Bradford 19
Bucks 1,222 40
Butler 143 5
Cambria 14 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 103 3
Centre 70
Chester 621 20
Clarion 16
Clearfield 9
Clinton 8
Columbia 125 3
Crawford 16
Cumberland 124 4
Dauphin 249 5
Delaware 1,806 45
Elk 2
Erie 41
Fayette 58 3
Forest 5
Franklin 69
Fulton 2
Greene 23
Huntingdon 11
Indiana 43
Jefferson 2
Juniata 43
Lackawanna 501 24
Lancaster 865 26
Lawrence 51 4
Lebanon 228 2
Lehigh 1,803 23
Luzerne 1,523 26
Lycoming 29
McKean 4
Mercer 44
Mifflin 16
Monroe 847 27
Montgomery 2,354 76
Montour 44
Northampton 1,176 25
Northumberland 48
Perry 17 1
Philadelphia 7,121 131
Pike 256 6
Potter 4
Schuylkill 200 2
Snyder 24 1
Somerset 13
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 32 1
Tioga 13 1
Union 23
Venango 6
Warren 1
Washington 70 1
Wayne 70 1
Westmoreland 231 6
Wyoming 11
York 371 3

 

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 40%
50-64 29%
65+ 22%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 13, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


