Downward Trend Continues as State Reports 1,146 New Coronavirus Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 1,146 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. The death toll has reached 584.

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/14/20 – 1,146

4/13/20 – 1,366

4/12/20 – 1,178

4/11/20 – 1,676

4/10/20 – 1,751

4/9/20 – 1,989

4/8/20 – 1,680

4/7/20 – 1,579



Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 28 0 28 1 Butler 143 0 143 5 Clarion 16 0 16 Clearfield 9 0 9 Crawford 16 0 16 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 5 0 5 Indiana 43 0 43 Jefferson 2 0 2 McKean 3 1 4 Mercer 43 1 44 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 63 1 Allegheny 893 24 Armstrong 28 1 Beaver 156 14 Bedford 5 1 Berks 1,247 27 Blair 11 Bradford 19 Bucks 1,222 40 Butler 143 5 Cambria 14 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 103 3 Centre 70 Chester 621 20 Clarion 16 Clearfield 9 Clinton 8 Columbia 125 3 Crawford 16 Cumberland 124 4 Dauphin 249 5 Delaware 1,806 45 Elk 2 Erie 41 Fayette 58 3 Forest 5 Franklin 69 Fulton 2 Greene 23 Huntingdon 11 Indiana 43 Jefferson 2 Juniata 43 Lackawanna 501 24 Lancaster 865 26 Lawrence 51 4 Lebanon 228 2 Lehigh 1,803 23 Luzerne 1,523 26 Lycoming 29 McKean 4 Mercer 44 Mifflin 16 Monroe 847 27 Montgomery 2,354 76 Montour 44 Northampton 1,176 25 Northumberland 48 Perry 17 1 Philadelphia 7,121 131 Pike 256 6 Potter 4 Schuylkill 200 2 Snyder 24 1 Somerset 13 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 32 1 Tioga 13 1 Union 23 Venango 6 Warren 1 Washington 70 1 Wayne 70 1 Westmoreland 231 6 Wyoming 11 York 371 3

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 40% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding





More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 13, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

