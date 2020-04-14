James Stewart Eaker, age 84, of Corsica, passed away on April 14, 2020 at his residence after a battle with cancer, through which he remained steadfast in his faith, and retained a sense of humor to the end.

He was born on February 12, 1936 in Clarion.

He was the son of the late James W. Eaker and Ida P. (Stewart) Eaker.

He was a 1954 graduate of Redbank Valley High school.

James retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force in 1977 and from 1978-2002 was the owner of C & E grocery in Corsica.

James enjoyed the challenge of building his own home.

He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and his family.

James is survived by son, Michael (Kathryn) Eaker of Carlisle, Pa; three daughters: Kathryn (Bryan) Hildebrand of Corsica; Christine (Robert) Haines of Pittsburgh; Amanda Eaker of Iksan, South Korea. He is also survived by one brother, Darl R. (Sandra) Eaker of Fountain Inn, S.C. and 8 grandchildren.

Mr. Eaker was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Nancy E. (Clark) Eaker.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory where private funeral services will be live streamed on Friday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. with John Willbur and Tylar Jayne officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

