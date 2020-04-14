Moniteau Graduate Hall Named Athlete of the Week at IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – Softball junior Sara Hull and women’s tennis sophomore Idoia Huerta were named IUP Athletes of the Week, announced by the sports information office Monday morning.

This is the fourth edition of the IUP weekly awards announced following the cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 13.

Despite the cancellation of spring sports, IUP Athlete of the Week honors will continue through the rest of the semester, highlighting student-athletes and how they’ve transitioned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Track & field athletes Ala Small and Jayden Thomas were featured last week.

Hull is a junior with a dual major in criminology and sociology from West Sunbury, Pennsylvania and Moniteau High School.

“With all this change we can truly understand the meaning ‘we never know what tomorrow will bring’ with having the season cut short,” said Hull. “It makes us realize the things we do take for granted such as long bus rides, three-hour practices, and 6 a.m. workouts.”

Hull has played in 65 career games and had 50 starts between her sophomore and junior seasons. She was hitting .256 when this spring ended, including a 7-game hit streak in Florida.

Huerta is a sophomore from Almenara, Castellón in Spain has a 3.41-grade point average in biology.

“Nowadays there are many options to keep in touch,” said Huerta about communicating with her teammates. “The funniest way that we keep in touch is in our group chat on Whatsapp. It’s awesome when someone shares a picture or a video that represents one of us or a moment that we spent together. Those moments make you think about the great times you have experienced with your teammates and tells you that you have a family all over the world.”

Huerta is a transfer in her first year with the Crimson Hawks who advanced to the doubles finals at the PSAC Championships last fall. She had a 19-14 combined record in 2019-20, including 10 doubles wins and nine singles victories.

