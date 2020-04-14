Police: Man Punches Victim in Face Multiple Times at UPMC Behavioral Health Unit

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a victim at UPMC Behavioral Health Unit, leaving him with broken bones and lacerations.

Court documents indicate UPMC filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Steven Michael Barron, of Crabtree.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:50 p.m. on April 7, an out of control situation was called for the Behavioral Health Unit at UMPC Northwest, and then a crisis situation was also called for the same area, and security officers responded.

According to the complaint, upon entering the Behavioral Health Unit, the officers observed a blood trail leading from the doorway down the “A” hallway and stopping outside one of the rooms. They then saw a man, later identified as Steven Michael Barron, talking with the staff members loudly about the incident.

The officers spoke with a nurse from the unit who witnessed the incident. The nurse reported that he and a Patient Observer were walking down the hall when they heard yelling coming from a room. The Patient Observer then attempted to open the door to the room, but the door was slammed in his face. He opened the door again, and they then saw Barron on top of a known victim.

They allegedly saw Barron punch the victim at least two or three times. The victim then made his way into the hall on his hands and knees, where he was helped up by staff and taken to the Emergency Department for medical treatment.

The officers then spoke with the victim who reported he was laying in his bed in his room when Barron came in and asked him if he went through his things. The victim said he told Barron he did not and said Barron then slammed the door, turned the lights out, and attacked him.

The complaint notes the charge nurse in the Emergency Department said the victim had multiple broken bones in his face in the nose area as well as a laceration above his left eye that requires sutures, and a laceration to his tongue.

The following charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, April 13:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

