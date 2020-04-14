Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Shippenville Borough.

According to police, sometime between March 23 and April 13, an unknown individual(s) entered a known 77-year-old Shippenville man’s garage on Main Street in Shippenville and removed several miscellaneous tools.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

