Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Road Conditions Cause One-Vehicle Crash in Ashland Township

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Road conditions on Friday afternoon caused a one-vehicle crash on Ninevah Road in Ashland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 3:54 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 39-year-old Tara L. Porter, of Shippenville, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Trax, traveling west on Ninevah Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Porter lost control of the vehicle on the slush-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the road and travel between a large round hay bale and a pole before continuing into a fence.

Porter and her passenger, a 13-year-old female from Shippenville, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end and both sides of the vehicle and was towed from the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

