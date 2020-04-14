THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Service Specials at Redbank Chevrolet; We Are OPEN in Service & Parts!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet is open in service and parts. Check out our service specials!
Call Redbank Chevrolet today at 814-275-2410.
We are taking appointments for our Service Department.
In light of COVID-19, we are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Automotive Association and the World Health Organization and are dedicated to keeping a safe and healthy environment for our customers and employees. We are practicing social distancing and are keeping our facility sanitized including our customer waiting area for those that may still need to wait on their service. We have a key drop outside of our service department and are offering vehicle pickup and delivery as well as vehicle loaners.
Our Service & Parts Hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Take advantage of our Oil Change & Tire Rotation w/ Multi-Point Vehicle inspection and FREE Battery Check for only $59.95. (Includes up to 6-Quarts of Dexos Motor Oil, some vehicles may require an additional charge. Ask Service for Details 814-275-2410)
Call us today 814-275-2410 to receive up to $200 tire rebate! Don’t have a GM Buypower card, don’t worry we can get you one! 12 months, 0% interest on all purchases in and out of dealership is standard for all new card holders.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
