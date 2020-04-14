 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: The Allegheny Grille Offering Free Student Lunches; Open for Takeout, Delivery

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

allegheny grille summerFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille is offering free student lunches, as well as being open for takeout and delivery.

The Allegheny Grille is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for take out and delivery – within 15 miles.

grille takeout menu

In addition to the takeout menu, they are also offering whole wings!

Don’t forget, if you buy a $50.00 gift card, you will get a bonus $10.00 gift card! The gift cards can also be mailed!

grille gift certificate

Here is this week’s menu for the free student lunches which are available from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Monday: Homemade Mac ‘n Cheese with a side salad
Tuesday: Cheeseburger and Fries with a side salad
Wednesday: Chicken Tenders and Fries with a side side salad
Thursday: Spaghetti and Meatballs with a side salad
Friday: Homemade Fish Sticks and Fries with a side salad

Call ahead to order at 724-659-5701.

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
