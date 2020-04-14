State Police Calls: Harassment, Retail Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13, a case of harassment that occurred in Dennis Trailer Court on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say a known 31-year-old California, Pa. man, and a known 27-year-old Monongahela, Pa. man were having an argument over a female, and the argument became physical when the two men began to wrestle each other.

No injuries were reported.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

According to police, around 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, a retail theft occurred at Walmart in Monroe Township.

Police say 58-year-old Richie Jung, of Brooklyn, New York, stole multiple household goods, including cans of soup, coffee, milk, and other goods valued at a total of $65.80.

Jung was taken into custody and transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for processing.

