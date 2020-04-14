Walmart Reserves Daily Pickup Hour for Those Most At-Risk

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19.

(Photo by Chris Rossetti)

Each day at select pickup store locations, the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the latest step Walmart has taken in its COVID-19 response efforts to better support customers who are more vulnerable to the virus. Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product said. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt-in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well. Customers can begin filling their baskets through the website or through the Walmart app, which is an increasingly popular option for families to shop for their household needs. To determine if Grocery Pickup is available in your area, check this location map. A detailed guide to how to place an order for curbside pickup can be found here.

While Walmart associates are working as quickly as possible to restock high-demand products like paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies, the retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup, similar to what customers see in stores. You can find additional information here.

