1,145 New Coronavirus Cases Reported, State Totals Over 26,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1,145 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. The death toll has reached 647.

There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/15/20 – 1,145

4/14/20 – 1,146

4/13/20 – 1,366

4/12/20 – 1,178

4/11/20 – 1,676

4/10/20 – 1,751

4/9/20 – 1,989



Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 28 1 29 1 Butler 143 7 150 5 Clarion 16 0 16 Clearfield 9 0 9 Crawford 16 0 16 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 5 0 5 Indiana 43 0 43 1 Jefferson 2 0 2 McKean 4 0 4 Mercer 44 3 47 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 64 1 Allegheny 904 26 Armstrong 29 1 Beaver 158 14 Bedford 9 1 Berks 1,335 28 Blair 12 Bradford 19 Bucks 1,300 51 Butler 150 5 Cambria 14 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 112 6 Centre 72 Chester 658 25 Clarion 16 Clearfield 9 Clinton 8 Columbia 131 3 Crawford 16 Cumberland 131 4 Dauphin 271 5 Delaware 1,882 59 Elk 2 Erie 42 Fayette 58 3 Forest 5 Franklin 78 Fulton 2 Greene 23 Huntingdon 12 Indiana 43 1 Jefferson 2 Juniata 47 Lackawanna 527 26 Lancaster 914 29 Lawrence 55 5 Lebanon 349 2 Lehigh 1,922 25 Luzerne 1,567 27 Lycoming 30 McKean 4 Mercer 47 Mifflin 15 Monroe 872 28 Montgomery 2,475 82 Montour 44 Northampton 1,251 25 Northumberland 56 Perry 17 1 Philadelphia 7,347 132 Pike 268 7 Potter 4 Schuylkill 212 3 Snyder 24 1 Somerset 14 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 40 1 Tioga 13 1 Union 23 Venango 6 Warren 1 Washington 71 1 Wayne 75 2 Westmoreland 237 11 Wyoming 13 York 381 4

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 40% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding





More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 14, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax.

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

