A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Low around 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.