Barbara Ann Kline of Titusville was welcomed home by Jesus on Monday afternoon April 13, 2020 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Barb was born on July 31, 1942 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Frank D. Knapp and Bertha Lucille Rossey Knapp.

Barb was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1960. She was married to John Ronald Kline on April 19, 1968 who survives.

Barb had farmed for many years and was a 4H leader. She had also been employed at the former Robinson’s Wallcoverings in Titusville.

Her home was always open to children, many spending entire summers there. She enjoyed puzzles, crafts, sewing, crocheting, was an avid reader and a fantastic cook. Once retired, she and her husband John enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her husband, Barb is survived by a brother, Charles Knapp and wife Kandi of California; two sisters, Carol Hill and husband Larry of Cooperstown, and Wendy Struthers of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Frances Knapp, and two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Knapp.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Barb’s life will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.