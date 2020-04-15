 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Barbara Ann Kline

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Barbara-KlineBarbara Ann Kline of Titusville was welcomed home by Jesus on Monday afternoon April 13, 2020 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Barb was born on July 31, 1942 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Frank D. Knapp and Bertha Lucille Rossey Knapp.

Barb was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1960. She was married to John Ronald Kline on April 19, 1968 who survives.

Barb had farmed for many years and was a 4H leader. She had also been employed at the former Robinson’s Wallcoverings in Titusville.

Her home was always open to children, many spending entire summers there. She enjoyed puzzles, crafts, sewing, crocheting, was an avid reader and a fantastic cook. Once retired, she and her husband John enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her husband, Barb is survived by a brother, Charles Knapp and wife Kandi of California; two sisters, Carol Hill and husband Larry of Cooperstown, and Wendy Struthers of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Frances Knapp, and two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Knapp.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Barb’s life will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.