 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cheese Bars

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe is rich, delicious, and easy to make!

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

Ingredients

1 – 18 oz. tube refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg

Directions

~Cut cookie dough in half. For crust, press half of the dough onto the bottom of a greased 8-in. square baking pan.

~In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and egg until smooth. Spread over crust. Crumble remaining dough over top.

~Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes – or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.