Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cheese Bars

This recipe is rich, delicious, and easy to make!

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

Ingredients

1 – 18 oz. tube refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

Directions

~Cut cookie dough in half. For crust, press half of the dough onto the bottom of a greased 8-in. square baking pan.

~In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and egg until smooth. Spread over crust. Crumble remaining dough over top.

~Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes – or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.

