Clarion Hospital: Two Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of 15 positive Coronavirus tests, with two confirmed Coronavirus patients currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/14/20: 439

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 363

Positives: 15*

*approximately 24 results pending

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/14/20: 2,023

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,514

Positives: 171*

*approximately 67 results pending

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/15/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 2 suspected. 6 confirmed. 3 ICU.

· Butler Hospital discharged its first patient on Tuesday who had been on a ventilator. After nearly a month, she went home.

· Encourage patients to avoid the ED unless absolutely necessary. Many physicians, especially PCPs, have appointments available via telehealth. Most patient needs can be handled remotely, keeping patients at home. If you do not have a primary care physician, please contact the Clarion Hospital Physician Referral Hotline at 814-226-1DOC for assistance.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1,145 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. The death toll has reached 647.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Cases are reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health based on the individual’s county of residency.

