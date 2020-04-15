Police: Clarion Teen Arrested for Selling Meth, Cocaine

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion teen is facing felony drug charges for selling methamphetamine and cocaine.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kaitlyn Nicole Ace, of Clarion, on March 30.

The charges stem from a investigation of the sale of methamphetamine and cocaine involving Kaitlyn Nicole Ace and a confidential informant (C.I.).

According to a criminal complaint released to exploreClarion.com on April 13, a controlled purchase of controlled substances took place between a C.I. and Ace on October 30, 2019. The C.I. contacted Ace via text messages and was able to arrange the purchase of an “8 ball” of methamphetamine for $140.00. Through the course of the messages, Ace reportedly stated her source was coming from the Oil City area and asked the C.I. to meet her at her residence on South 4th Avenue in Clarion Township to make the purchase.

Police observed as the C.I. arrived at the residence, went inside, and made the exchange. The substance purchased weighed 3 grams and NIC tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

According to a second complaint released to exploreClarion.com on April 13, another controlled purchase of controlled substances took place between a C.I. and Ace on November 5, 2019. The C.I. contacted both Ace and another known female via text messages and was able to arrange the purchase of $60.00 of cocaine.

Police observed as the C.I. made contact with Ace at a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough and entered the residence, where a child was also present when the exchange took place. Ace also reportedly told the C.I. she would be able to obtain and sell some methamphetamine either later in the day or the following day, according to the complaint.

The suspected cocaine was then photographed, weighed at 0.6 grams, and logged into evidence, the complaint notes.

The following charges against Ace for both cases were waived for court on Tuesday, April 7:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $25,000.00 bail on each case.

Court documents indicate Ace is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango Central Court at 8:30 a.m. on May 6 on three misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia related to an incident in Venango County on February 1, 2020.

