Helen Best Bell, 97, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.

Born July 30, 1922 in Emlenton, she was a daughter of the late Frank James Best and Mary Nowak Best Lutz.

Helen was a graduate of Emlenton High School, Class of 1941, and Franklin Commercial College in Franklin PA. She was retired from PennDOT.

Mrs. Bell enjoyed cross stitching, and at one time volunteered at for VNA and was a member of the former Business & Professional Women’s Club.

She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach SC and a former member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, PA.

On June 28, 1944 she married James Frederick Bell and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by James F. Bell, Jr., Maribeth Bajorek and son-in-law James. She made her home in Myrtle Beach SC with her son David. A sister, Ethel Burton lives in Tampa, FL. She also has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years and a brother, Blaine Best.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic no funeral mass will be observed at this time. Any futures plans for a service will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

