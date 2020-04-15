THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Mrs. Karen Rich, First Coronavirus ICU/Ventilator Patient at BMH, Discharged
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
On Tuesday, Mrs. Karen Rich, Butler Health System’s first Coronavirus ICU/ventilator patient at Butler Memorial Hospital, was discharged. Watch her celebration as she exits the hospital.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.