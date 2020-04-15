Chloe Jean Anastasia Acklin passed away at UPMC-Northwest on April 11, 2020, after a stillbirth at 36 weeks.

Chloe is the daughter of David Guth and Amy Acklin of Oil City. She is the answer to their prayers, they waited for her birth and joyful expectation. She enjoyed playing inside mommy’s belly, moving lots for her mom and dad.

Chloe is survived by two sisters Maya Kostek, 9, and Chasity Acklin, 2; her grandfather Mike Acklin of Oil City and grandmother Darlene Acklin of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandfather Donald Guth of Oil City, two aunts Leanne Acklin of Erie and Carrie Acklin of Wisconsin.

Chloe has two great aunts Barbara Feroz & her husband Ray of Seneca and Mary Acklin-Sears of Indiana as well as a great uncle Bill Acklin & his wife Paula of Maryland.

Chloe will be buried with her great grandmother Annamarie Acklin at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

A small family gathering will be held graveside on Thursday.

A beautiful baby girl, we will always miss and love you.

Because of the current health crisis, it is recommended that people express their condolences via the funeral home website, www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.