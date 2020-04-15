Pamela Rae Tarr, 70, of Franklin, died to go with her Savior on Friday, April 10, 2020 at UPMC NW in Seneca surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 3, 1949 in Franklin, Pam was the daughter of Raymond Sylvester and Aletha McChesney Snow , who proceeded her in death.

Pamela grew up in Franklin and attended Franklin Junior-Senior High School and graduated with the Class of 1968.

She married her current husband, Charles R. Tarr, on August 26, 1972 at the East Grove United Methodist Church. They were married a happy and wonderful 47 plus years of marriage.

Pamela worked as a waitress for the Idlewood Restaurant. She also worked as a sales clerk at Virginia Morse Clothing, the Fashion Clothing Store and Robert Mooney Jewelry. She then worked part-time at K-Mart in Sugarcreek Borough and Wigton Chiropractic in Franklin.

She lived most of her life in the Franklin Area until 1990 when she and her family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, due to her husband’s military career. After several moves, she and her family returned to Franklin where they currently made their home.

Pam was a member of VFW Post 1835 Ladies Auxiliary, Oil City Eastern Star Morris Chapter 14, and the East Grove United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Pamela is survived by her son, Fredy Finch III and his wife, Tammy, of Milton, FL; her daughter, Tiffany Rae Tarr, of Franklin; and her son, Major Robert A. Tarr II and his wife, Lynsi, of Harrisville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tailor Rae Ditzenberger, Hunter Briann Ditzenberger, Emaleigh Birdie Tarr, Nikcole and Kenny Lancaster, Kyle and Caleb Siegwarth; and her great-grandchildren, Jaden and Peyton Mack, and Layla Carruthers.

She is also survived by her brother, Fred Snow and his wife, Judi, of Lady Lake, FL.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services for Pamela will be private. If you are unable to attend, we ask that you keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will be ‘live streaming’ services for Pamela on the Gardinier Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page on Friday, April 17th for those unable to attend. To watch, please visit www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome and “like” this page to receive a notification when the services begin.

A ‘Celebration of Life’ Service for Pam will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family.

The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation – www.komen.org ; the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard – PO Box 137, Franklin PA 16323; or Tunnels to Towers Foundation – 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

To send flowers, cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.