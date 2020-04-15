Pearl L. Veronesi, 90, of Seminole, died on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born on November 15, 1929 in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Vinnie Viola (Reichard) Shick.

She was married on October 11, 1947 to Vernon L. Veronesi and he preceded her in death on February 5, 1999.

Pearl attended the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant. She worked at Char-Val Candies in New Bethlehem. She was the last surviving member of her family.

She is survived by two sons, James V. Veronesi and his wife, Joan of Homosassa, Florida and Jeffery L. Veronesi and his wife, Sheri of Seminole, three grandchildren, Chris Veronesi, Zackery Veronesi, and Brooklynn Veronesi, and two great grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Veronesi and Matthew Veronesi.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Shick and Arnold Shick.

A memorial service will be held for Pearl at a later date.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

