Penn Highlands Healthcare Confirms Nearly 600 Employees Being Furloughed

ALTOONA, Pa. (EYT) – Penn Highlands Healthcare announced the furlough of nearly 600 employees on Wednesday.

According to WTAJ News, on Wednesday morning, Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman confirmed the furlough will take effect immediately through May 31, 2020.

Norman explained that there has been a 59% drop in clinic visits, a 47% drop in radiology testing, and a 59% drop in lab testing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Employees from various areas, including the corporate office, will begin being furloughed starting Wednesday and continuing over the next few days.

Norman reported the following furlough totals from each facility:

Brookville: 24

DuBois: 338

Elk: 65

Clearfield: 43

Huntingdon: 66

Corporate Office: 49

According to Norman, the furloughs are intended to help Penn Highlands maintain financial stability through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.