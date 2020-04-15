Police Investigating Explicit Image of Juvenile

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident involving an explicit image of a juvenile in Hickory Township.

On March 24, Marienville-based State Police received an anonymous Safe-2-Say report that a male juvenile received an explicit image of a female juvenile.

The male juvenile allegedly saved the image and sent it to another juvenile.

The incident occurred sometime between December 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on April 14, 2020.

