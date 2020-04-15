Police: New Bethlehem Woman Arrested for DUI on Route 28

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges against a New Bethlehem woman are pending after she was caught driving under the influence on State Route 28 earlier this month.

Kittanning-based State Police initiated a traffic stop around 6:00 p.m. on April 5 on a 2019 Dodge Journey on State Route 28/State Route 66 near the intersection of State Route 85 in Boggs Township, Armstrong County. PSP had received numerous phone calls about the driver’s erratic driving.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Laurie Russo, of New Bethlehem, was determined to be under the influence of prescription drugs.

Charges are pending lab results.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.