Proposal to Cut Two Sheriff Deputies Raises Questions

CLARION, PA. (EYT) – Tuesday’s Clarion County Salary Board meeting started out like a lion and ended like a lamb.

Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell and Sheriff Rex Munsie questioned the motives of Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley in proposing the elimination of two full-time Sheriff’s Deputy positions.

A decision to place the proposal on the Tuesday morning Salary Board agenda was made Thursday and McConnell, as secretary of the salary board, was asked to notify Munsee.

“I was never really given a formal reason as to why this was put on the agenda,” said McConnell. “I would assume it’s because of the money issue, and I talked to Rex yesterday, and he said that he was willing to furlough two people instead of eliminating two positions.

“I’m just wondering what the reason is for eliminating two full-time Deputy positions without the Sheriff’s consent?”

McConnell and Munsee questioned why the positions would be eliminated instead of furloughed. All other positions were furloughed and none were eliminated. Furloughed positions would continue to receive health care paid by the county.

(During the regular Tuesday meeting following the Salary Board meeting, Commissioners announced with regret additional furloughs, including one maintenance employee, one commissioner’s office employee, and one corrections employee. Ten employees were recalled in the Courts area.)

“Has this virus affected our hearts?” asked Munsee.

“If the sheriff is not bringing back four part-timers and already laid off one person regardless of what the situation was. I mean, I would see that as being enough because again, the money issue that we keep hearing about doesn’t really seem apparent to me because we receive the majority of the tax revenue from March and we’re only at about a three percent difference,” said McConnell.

“Right now we have two hundred thousand dollars more in the general fund than we did at this time last year, so I don’t see it, in my opinion. I don’t see it is necessary to eliminate two positions, especially when Rex will be unable to operate.”

Commissioners were drawn into another confrontation at the beginning of the year when Munsee hired Mark Aaron as a deputy sheriff. Elected officials may hire who they want if there is money in the budget and an approved position. The salary board approves all county positions. The salary board is comprised of the three commissioners, county treasurer, and elected official for the area (sheriff).

“I sure hope this is the last time you guys use the salary board as a weapon against the elected officials,” said McConnell.

“I take offense to that comment,” said Tharan.

Tharan said Munsee decided to furlough one officer before other personnel decisions were taken following the Coronavirus actions. The deputy was primarily a resource officer for the Clarion-Limestone School District and paid by the school district through a contract with Clarion County. Tharan noted that the three-year agreement was under review and a new contract could include higher fees when the school year starts next year.

The C-L officer is the only female deputy, and she also works during the year and is used to escort female inmates.

“I have no problem with furloughing as a matter of fact,” said Munsee. “I’ve already submitted the letter, so when this crisis has abated I can call them back. Once the judge starts getting up to full speed, we’re going to have numerous jury trials. We’re going to have just an uptick on everything. I won’t be able to handle it if I lose them permanently.

“And, also during this crisis, I mean we are a police agency. We’re here for the security and help of the public. When you cut us up, we’re doing other things in just being here in the courthouse. We’re still out patrolling. We’re still out helping people. We were doing investigations. We file charges. We still have work that’s been going on. We still have Central Court. It isn’t like we totally pitched our tent and went inside to do nothing.”

Problems with communication were cited throughout the discussion.

After much discussion, the original motion was tabled and discussion will be held for action at the next salary board meeting.

A new motion was approved eliminating one deputy sheriff position. Following successful negotiations with Clarion-Limestone regarding the resource officer, the Commissioners may approve a new position.

Munsee still plans to furlough two people and part-time deputy sheriffs by 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

