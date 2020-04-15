 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Say What?!: Nebraska Man Follows in Brother’s Footsteps to Collect Lottery Jackpot

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

lotteryA Nebraska man who collected a $54,000 lottery jackpot said lottery luck runs in his family – his brother won a large prize just a few years earlier.

Warren Murrell of Lincoln told Nebraska Lottery officials he bought his Nebraska Pick 5 ticket from Casey’s General Store in Lincoln.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.